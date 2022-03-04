How many doctors will there be in the Spanish SNS in 2035?

Doctors during an intervention.

A study projects the forecasts of the number of medical specialists that Spain will have in 2028 and 2035. The Supply-Need Report for Medical Specialists 2021-2035 aims to project an inertial future and a photo of the specialists that will be in the period 2021-2028 and 2035.

The study, by the authors Patricia Barber Pérez and Beatriz González López-Valcárcel, from the EcoSalud team of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, ensures that the medical staff of the National Health System (SNS) will have more than 214,000 doctors in 2035. In fact, according to their calculations, the exact figure will be 214,445.

In 2028, in Spain there will be 196,347 doctors, according to estimates, so that from that year to 2035 18,098 doctors will be incorporated. However, there are currently 192,484 professionals, so in the next seven years only 3,863 will be hired.

The total number of active doctors in Spain currently represents a ratio of 406.13 specialist doctors per 100,000 inhabitants. Private employment would concentrate 30 percent of the total number of doctors, with an increase of 7 percent since 2018, while the drop in public employment is 1.7 percent.

What other conclusions does the study determine?

According to the results of the supply submodel, the year 2027 will be a turning point. That year there will be a global deficit of about 9,000 doctors, which is mainly due to the lack of doctors in Family and Community Medicine and in the Others category. The authors claim that there is time to make decisions to avoid reaching 2028 in that situation.

For this reason, they assure that in the short term the deficits must be faced, in addition to increase the MIR places convened in certain specialties, as well as studying the possibility of making the retirement age in the SNS more flexible and promoting the immigration of doctors trained in other countries. In the medium term, it is necessary major changes.