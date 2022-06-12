Entertainment

How many dogs did it take to make the movie Marley and Me?

By now, most of you have already seen or heard about the me and marley moviethe colorful comedy, starring Owen Wilson Y Jennifer Aniston, based on the true story of a journalist and his rebel, but incredibly adorable dog Marley.

While the movie features some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, the real star is, of course, Marley, or perhaps we should say Marleys. Well, although in the film we see the same dog, in reality they needed several tens to portray the protagonist in the different stages of his life.

