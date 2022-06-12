How many dogs did it take to make the movie Marley and Me?

By now, most of you have already seen or heard about the me and marley moviethe colorful comedy, starring Owen Wilson Y Jennifer Aniston, based on the true story of a journalist and his rebel, but incredibly adorable dog Marley.

While the movie features some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, the real star is, of course, Marley, or perhaps we should say Marleys. Well, although in the film we see the same dog, in reality they needed several tens to portray the protagonist in the different stages of his life.

How many dogs played Marley?

were needed 22 farmers of various sizes and talents to capture all the profiles and qualities of the Marley original.

However, John Madrid, one of the eight animal trainers responsible for casting dogssaid it was an easy task to get the dogs to behave in the film and do what they were supposed to do in each scene.

Although, obviously the pranks were not lacking. He said that whenever one of them did something like drool on the stars or chew on something they shouldn’t, instead of being discouraged or scolded, everyone clapped and cheered them on for their good work.

Ray Beal, another trainer, revealed some of the tricks they used to get the dogs to do what they wanted them to do. Marley and Me. While the dogs were always ready to drool over the stars, when they wanted them to be really cuddly, they put Jennifer Aniston Y Owen Wilson baby food in their faces, and so the dogs were as loving as the shots required.

A curious fact is that there were occasions in which the dogs they did some impromptu scenes that weren’t supposed to be in the movie. One was when Clyde, a four-year-old, 75-pound Labrador retriever, pushed Jennifer upside down. The scene was so good that it was included in the movie’s script.

Clyde was the star dog, the one who appeared in most of Marley and Me.

In fact, Clyde, who had the biggest role as Marley, was so good that many of the scenes were done on the first try. To achieve this and keep him from getting tired, the human stars rehearsed their scenes with a stuffed dog. When they felt ready, they called the dog for the final shot.

Needless to say, for the 22 dogs, Marley and Me It was definitely a dream come true and a unique experience. They had toys, candy and food. Obviously, without neglecting all the pampering and kisses they received from the entire production team and the actors.

What do you think about it Marley and Me?