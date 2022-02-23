How many doses do you have to take to have the complete pattern?

Monodose, two doses, support or booster vaccines and now a fourth dose. It seems that after a dose of the coronavirus vaccine It always ends up recommending another… but until when. how many doses to take to be considered vaccinated with the complete pattern.

How many vaccines are necessary to have the complete guideline? The regulations that regulate the covid passport has become intertwined with the vaccination itself, so the complete guideline considerations must be made from the covid certificatewhich is the document that reflects the doses administered, their date and validity.

However, the answer is quite simple. The complete guideline is still considered to be that which is included in the technical data sheets for each of the vaccines. The European authorities and also the Spanish health authorities are governed by these principles and each serum has guidelines.

A year ago the full schedule required the administration of two doses of any of the following vaccines: Pfizer, modern or AstraZeneca. However, small exceptions soon began to emerge. The appearance of the Janssen single-dose vaccine revolutionized the vaccination landscape and those who received it were considered vaccinated with the complete schedule with a single dose.

Something similar happened with those who were infected and recovered from the disease. For them, a single dose of the vaccine was also considered a complete regimen, estimating that the immunization acquired naturally by exposure to the virus was equivalent to one of the two doses.

And then came the changes in the regulation of the covid certificate and the new variants of the coronavirus. First delta, with the fifth wave, and lastly omicron. With them also came the necessary booster doses to achieve an extra immunization peak against the virus and Europe’s decision to make covid certificates for vaccination not permanent and expire 9 months after receiving the complete guideline against the virus. covid. Both circumstances completely changed the panorama and perhaps it no longer made sense to talk about a complete pattern.

The first to have to put on the booster dose were the most vulnerable people. Over 70 years and chronically ill or immunosuppressed. For them, and given that 6 months had passed since the second dose, booster dose became a recommendation. The same happened with those who had passed the disease and those who had been vaccinated with Janssen. Those vaccinated with the single dose were given a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.





Sixth wave and third dose of the vaccine

As the sixth wave progressed, the third dose of the vaccine began to become more and more extensive and right now the third booster dose it is available to everyone over 18 years of age who received the last dose of the vaccine 6 months ago.

The changes in European regulations governing the covid passport and the evolution of the pandemic they have rendered useless the concept of a complete pattern as originally conceived. In fact, whoever has not received these booster doses will not be able, for example, to travel to those countries that require a valid covid certificate to access their territory. He may have the complete schedule of the vaccine yes (two doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or one from Janssen) but his certificate will have expired as a booster dose has not been administered.

From the EU they insist that for the vaccination certificate to be valid, it must reflect the administration of a booster dose. These certificates will be considered valid from the day the booster dose is administered.