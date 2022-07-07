Health

How many eggs should be eaten a week in a healthy diet

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

The egg is a good nutritional alternative, easy to consume and at a very affordable price, however, it has not always had a good reputation despite its many properties. An average chicken egg has between 80 and 90 calories and is rich in minerals such as phosphorus and selenium as well as in vitamins B12, B2, A and D. But it also provides a large amount of fat in the yolk and many proteins in the egg white.

The problem is not so much the egg, but how it is consumed and what it is accompanied with. As Dr. Fernando Fernández Bueno says, “a boiled egg accompanied by fruit is not the same as one fried with potatoes and bacon.” “The ideal is to eat them cooked, or in a protein shake. You can also eat eggs with high cholesterol and they are good for mitigating the effects of a hangover due to their high content of B12 vitamins.

Milk is an essential source of protein

White or brown? out myths

Over recent years, the recommendations on its consumption have been changing to adapt to scientific evidence. Gregorio Varela, Professor of Nutrition at the Universidad San Pablo-CEU, states: “The current consensus is that the consumption of three to five eggs per week It represents a good nutritional alternative to those that are often considered to be the main components of a menu, at least in the most classic perception” and adds: “What is certain is that we are talking about a food of great nutritional interest for which it is necessary to banish myths such as the color of the shell and its nutritional importance. It doesn’t matter if they are brown or whiteHowever, whenever possible and our pockets allow it, we opt for free-range or organic eggs, thus helping animal welfare and sustainability».

Protein-containing foods.

In conclusion, the eggs are a very good option without abusing its consumption and taking great care of the food with which it is accompanied.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Adriana Pinzón: Causes of the death of the psychologist

7 mins ago

‘My name is Esperanza’: the importance of reinforcing communication between the doctor and the patient with gynecological cancer

29 mins ago

Ethics and professionalism, the basis of the new Mexican angiology

40 mins ago

Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, most requested qualifications in Andalusia – Granada

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button