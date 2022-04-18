How many engines and vehicles does Digesett have on hold?

Santo Domingo, DR.

The accumulation of all types of means of transport in the facilities of the vehicle retention center or “El Coco Dog Track” It is something that you are used to seeing every time you walk through Monumental Avenue.

The passage of time does not show, at least at first impression, that the number of vehicles, engines, as well as any other equipment used for displacement, has decreased.

However, El Coco Greyhound Track is not the only one that exists. The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) has another five vehicle retention centers, one of them being exclusively for “scrap”.

A document obtained by this means from the Digesett indicates, in general terms, that it establishes that As of April 13, the institution held 33,585 vehicles which are distributed in 31,292 motorcycles and 2,293 “vehicles” a term that can be extended between cars, trucks and other four-wheel motorized transportation methods.

Already specifically, only in El Coco Greyhound Track there are 22,552 retained vehicles, divided into 21,085 motorcycles and 1,467 vehicles.

This is followed the Vehicle Retention Center (CRV) of Villa Mella, where there are 5,226 retentions, to distribute in 5,128 motorcycles and 98 vehicles.

Then the “CRV Scrap” appears, a space that the Digesett has where they only deposit vehicles that are considered unusable for the time they were held without being claimed.

There is 3,074 motorcycles and 585 stacked cars, occupying a space awaiting a decision on what to do with these, a responsibility that falls on the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant).

After these appear the CRV de la Independencia, Oriental and Malvella, which between all they add 2,005 motorcycles and 143 vehicles retained.

The trend undoubtedly corresponds to a greater retention of motorcycles than vehicles.

list publication

Beyond the figures, the Intrant has the obligation, according to law 63-17, to publish every month the list of vehicles that are retained in the CRV.

However, since the creation of the Intrat, the action established by law has never been carried out.

The same way, the Intrant has the power to auction vehicles not withdrawn from CRVs after 90 daysan act that they have not carried out since its creation, thus promoting the accumulation of scrap.