How many episodes are there in ‘The Buccaneers’ Season 1?

While you wait for the final fourth season of Netflix bridgerton, Apple TV+ has a worthy replacement (for now!). The streamer’s latest venture into dramatic period dramas will be buccaneers Based on the novel of the same name.

buccaneers It will follow a group of young American women who travel to London in search of the ideal husband with an interest in mathematics. Well, it’s the 1800s. The cast includes Christine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Parrott, Mia Thrippleton (Kate Winslet’s daughter) and Christina Hendricks.

As AppleTV+ says: “The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s nouveau riche – beautiful and irrepressible, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governess, they are heading to London to entrench themselves in an elite, low in wealth but upper class , to make a perfect couple.” Instead of those classical pop covers bridgerton Loved it, Apple secured some new music for the series, so that’s a plus! Here’s all you need to know about the show.