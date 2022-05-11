How many episodes does Grey’s Anatomy have and how many days does it take to watch them all?

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical prime time series in history. At the end of its 18th season, the drama will reach its 400th episode, surpassing another television success that lasted several years on the air: ER, which ran for 15 seasons, a total of 331 episodes.

This series, which premiered in the United States in March 2005, has undergone many changes over the years. Of its original cast, only three actors remain: Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard Webber and of course, its protagonist, Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Eleonor Grey).

In May 2021, the series was renewed for season 18, which is currently on the air and will soon premiere episode 17, I’ll Cover You, which will become number 397 of the series.

Despite its longevity, the series remains in the public’s affection, and always gains new fans, however, it is not easy to start watching the drama, as there are many episodes.

In order to watch the entire series (up to the episodes released so far), a total of approximately 16 days and 12 hours are needed, as long as it is watched non-stop. Of course, if it is seen in different periods, it could be doubled.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently available on the Amazon Prime Video platform until season 17 and on Star+ until season 18.

It is worth mentioning that the series has already been renewed for a new season, which will be the 19th, and its protagonist, Ellen Pompeo, confirmed her return.