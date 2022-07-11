How many European doctors work in Spain?

A doctor and a nurse at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba.

Spain has closed 2021 with a barrage of incorporations of doctors from abroad to the National Health System (SNS). However, this trend shows two faces. While the brain drain from Latin America has accelerated, each time there is least facultative of the European Union who pack their bags heading for the country. In the last year, the arrival of community members has plummeted 42 percent.

The data released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) show that the group of countries of the European Union has contributed a total of 257 doctors in the last exercise, against the 443 who moved to the country throughout 2020 in a context marked by the Covid-19 health crisis which increased the demand for professionals.

This negative evolution has been strongly felt in points such as Italy which has historically been the largest hub for sending doctors to Spain. In just one year, the figure has fallen from 173 to 90, which represents a cut of 48 percent. Practically now half of the Italian doctors are betting on the SNS than in the pandemic.

This collapse is practically unanimous among the great powers of the community bloc. Germany (24 doctors), France (12), Netherlands (5) or Portugal (3) are some of the points of origin that have experienced the greatest decline. The figures are only made up by slight increases in Romania (23), Belgium (7), Finland (5) Austria (5) or Greece (4) that have not caused a great impact on the general trend.

This reality has also spread to other surrounding countries that are not part of the European Union, such as the United Kingdom. In the first year after Brexitthe arrival of British doctors has practically been reduced by half, going from 14 to 8.

This phenomenon collides with reality on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. The great rise of countries like Argentina that have contributed 564 doctors to the National Health System (SNS) and the growth of Colombia (664) or Ecuador (363) have been key to reaching a total record of 4,293 doctors from abroad in 2021, the second highest figure in the last decade.



Nursing moderates its loss of community

The OECD database has also revealed a negative trend in the arrival of professionals from Nursing of the European Union, although with a much more moderate cut. In the last year, it has gone from receiving to 377 people of the community bloc to 311, which is a 7.7 percent less.

This evolution is especially marked by the fall of the Italian market that has sent 30 fewer nurses to Spain in 2021 to stand at 58. A phenomenon that is also repeated in Portugal which has gone from 130 to 112. The situation has been slightly compensated thanks to the improvements of Romania (62), France (25), Germany (14) or Belgium (9) that yes they have raised their numbers.

As in the case of the doctors, the entrance on the scene of the Brexit it has caused a collapse of the incorporation of British nurses to the National System of Health (NHS). If in 2020 a total of 99 opted to find work in Spain during the pandemic, in the last exercise only 13 have come.