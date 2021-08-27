How many faces does your man have? “A woman knows the face of the man she loves as a sailor knows the open sea” (De Balzac). Beautiful cheerful, sad, joyful, troubled, proud, crazy faces, but always, constantly, natural, spontaneous. Those faces that know how to help in the right moments and that must never get lost even in the course of time. Every woman I am sure she loves a particular face of her man! I love my husband that of the “alleria”, as Pino Daniele sings. What he knows how to show me especially in difficult moments to make me escape a smile, a spark of light. The spontaneous face of Jim Carrey’s “alleria” (pictured with Cameron Diaz in “The Mask”). If my better half took that face away from me, I’d lose a lot. Madness, the madness of alleria must always be carried around like a wonderful baggage of life. I have found men who over the years have assumed a dull face, with a decidedly gray color. They tell me that it is the pains that make a person ugly, that makes one lose the beautiful faces. Excuse me but I disagree. We all, men and women, have an existence studded with joys and sorrows, but this does not mean that we must eliminate the most beautiful face we have: that of the joie de vivre! “The art of knowing how to live consists in having the eyes of those who have been through a lot and the smile of those who have overcome them all”. (Anonymous). So I ask my husband to remain the man of 1000 faces and to wear the face of “alleria” not only with me as long as I have white hair, but also when he is with our little Viktoria! Woe to criticize a man who manages to keep the face of the smile!

