How many Fantastic Beasts movies are planned?

Where are we in the Fantastic Beasts movies? How many are left?

Fantastic Beasts 3 is in theaters now! If you want to know how many fantastic beasts movies will emerge, read on! It may be hard to believe, but the magical world of Harry Potter is still expanding, even after the 20th anniversary of the first film, The Sorcerer’s Stone. For the full story of Grindelwald and Dumbledore, read this.

The film series Fantastic Beasts which are prequels set 60 years before the starring roles of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson continue to follow the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander. To find out from what age to see The Secrets of Dumbledore, read this.

Set in interwar United States and later Europe, the first two films Fantastic Beasts set the stage for the rise of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his eventual fight against the young Albus Dumbledore. To remind you of the second film, it’s here.

While this battle between good and evil may seem simple, the incredibly large number of characters and the long plot threads and twists and turns make the story convoluted, if not bloated. If there are so many characters, it’s because there are many films yet to be seen. But then, how many Fantastic Beasts movies will there be? We tell you everything!

How many Fantastic Beasts movies will there be?

At present, there exists three Fantastic Beasts movies, with the first being released in 2016, then 2018, and now 2022. Each set shortly after the previous one and each running in chronological order. All three films were directed by David Yates, who also directed the last four Harry Potter films. For the full Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter timeline, read this.

But if the first two films Fantastic Beasts were written entirely by JK Rowling, The Secrets of Dumbledore saw Steve Kloves return to co-write alongside the author. Kloves notably wrote the screenplays for all of the Harry Potter films except for The Order of the Phoenix.

At present, 5 Fantastic Beasts films are expected. Shortly before the first film was released in 2016, it was announced that four sequels were planned, set between 1926 and 1945, addressing a different series of events in each episode.

The year 1945 not only marks the end of WWII, but also the end of the feud between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, so unless something changes, it’s still the year the last film Fantastic Beasts should unfold.

Originally, Fantastic Beasts was meant to be a trilogy, but once the story was complete, two additional films were announced. However, depending on how Fantastic Beasts 3 plays out, it’s theoretically possible that only one more movie will be made.

According to franchise producer David Heyman, Fantastic Beasts 4 does not yet have a script and no release date, which is very different from the Crimes of Grindelwald and Secrets of Dumbledore movies. which have always had specific release dates.