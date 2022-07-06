How many Fantastic Four movies are there? Here we tell you

Guadalajara Jalisco. – For over 60 years, Reed Richards, Susa Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimmwe have been caught by their adventures like the stretchy man, the invisible woman, the human torch and the mole. The Fantastic Four, the first Marvel superheroesthey’ve been in comics for 61 years, but Do you know how many movies they have?

At DEBATE we enjoy the peculiar family led by what is considered the most intelligent man in the Marvel Universe and we want to tell you about, curiously, the four films that, up to now, have been made about our heroes.

Before Reed Richards’ cameo in the last film of Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madnessplayed by actor John Krasinsky, there are already at least four feature films that they have tried to place, two of them being considered medium success, one that did not come out in the cinema and another that was a failure.

In 1994 was the first time a movie was made of the Fantastic Four, however, it never made it to the cinema and apparently never will, becoming a kind of urban legend about its realization and its low budget.

This film has several theories as to why it was not released and no official information, so we will leave here the most accepted, which was the fact that it was not released because it was not intended for it and it was only a way for the owners not to lose their rights.

The feature film has appeared on pirated tapes and DVDs, in addition to appearing on YouTube in a common way, without it being known that there is any intention of taking it to the cinema and seeing the first version of the characters originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

In 2015, the first relatively successful Fantastic Four movie was presented, starring Jessica Alba, a young Chris Evans (Captain America) and Ioan Gruffud as Mr. Fantastic along with Michael Chiklis as The Thing, all directed by Tim Story.

At the box office the film racked up 330 million 579 thousand 700 dollars worldwide and $154,696,080 in the United States alone, which ensured a sequel with the original cast, thus ushering in The Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer.

In 2007 came the sequel that managed to become the highest-grossing film in the United States during its opening week, reaching 58 million, that is, two million more than its predecessor.

In total, the film of the herald of Galactus and the fantastic four, managed to collect 289 million dollars in the world, including 131.9 million in the United States and Canada plus 157 million abroadNot bad, considering that it had a budget of 130 million.

For 2009 it was announced that the now extinct 20th Century Fox would restart the franchise, thus bringing in 2015 a new reboot of the four superheroes, directed by Josh Trank and considering an inclusive bet with Michael B. Jordan as the human torch, being the first time that an Afro-descendant man interpreted it.

It was a complete failure. If the previous two had poor rating on specialized movie channelsat least they left a good taste in the viewer’s mouth, however, this neither one nor the other, canceling the sequel that was scheduled for 2017.

The rest is history, after the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Walt Disney Companythe rights to the Fantastic Four reverted to Marvel, which is expected, as it did in the last installment of Dr. Strange, to include the family of heroes in the now successful Marvel world.

Are you expecting another Fantastic Four movie?