How many flights will Aeroméxico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus move? – The financial

The Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, revealed this Tuesday that the Mexican airlines gave in and reached an agreement with the federal government to the migration of 204 daily operations from Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Santa Lucía Airport.

The announcement comes a day after the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Aeromexico will expand its number of flights from AIFA by the end of 2022.

Below we detail the commitment of each company, as revealed by Jiménez Pons in an interview with The financial.

Aeromexico will move between 30 routes-60 operations to AIFA.

will move between 30 routes-60 operations to AIFA. Volaris agreed to move 20 routes-40 operations.

agreed to move 20 routes-40 operations. long live aerobus agreed to send 10 more routes from the AIMC.

According to the Undersecretary of Transportation, cargo operations will also increase.

“It will take 4 or 5 months, 30 daily cargo flights plus charters, which are eight daily flights, two foreign companies, with one flight each. So they are above 102 flights, which means 204 daily operations because they are round trip flights”.

This agreement responds to the Government’s plan to send around 25 percent of the AICM’s operations to the Felipe Ángeles airport, which now he only has 12 daily trades.

With information from Aldo Munguia