How many followers did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner lose after Astroworld?

The tragedy that occurred atAstroworld, at the concert of Travis Scott, will leave a mark on the singer’s career. Ten people died on 5 November and hundreds were injured. And while the audience asked for help, the rapper (who perhaps didn’t quite understand the situation) continued to sing. Survivors and relatives of the victims have filed a millionaire lawsuit against the US rapper and the organizers of the festival accused of negligence: over 750 million are sought in compensation.

But how many followers Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner lost after this tragedy? The answer is: none! The trend on their profile was constant. Indeed, they have increased. Two days after the Astroworld, the singer has grown by 67 thousand followers, almost a record. In a month, Travis has grown by “only” 225 thousand followers, remaining at 44 million followers. However, in the last few days he has begun to lose some. On 22 November it lost 4,000 followers, on 5 December it lost 2,000, on 6 December it lost 7,000 and yesterday another 2,000. A decidedly strange trend for its profile. Going back in time, in fact, there are never any losses of followers (on the contrary, it usually grew by 10 thousand or 100 thousand followers a day).

And Kylie? His Instagram profile, even after the tragedy, continued to grind followers after followers. It currently has 286 million followers, and has gained some since November 5th 6 million and 900 thousand. I will appear!