How many games of suspension will the Chivas player have?

The rojiblanco attacker will not be considered for the next duel of the tie that will be played in San Pedro Sula.

For Alexis Vega, from Chivas de Guadalajara it was not the best of his performances with the Mexican National Team Thursday night at the party against the United States for the Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Qatar, since he not only wasted one of the best plays in the rival area, but also received the yellow card that will leave him out of the next game against Honduras.

The attacker of the Sacred Flock could become the hero of the encounter when in the final minutes he entered the area on the right side and by gaining position from the defender of the stars and stripes, he felt a contact and he dropped, which caused the whistling Mario Escobar to show him the warning card.

With this, Vega will be one of the confirmed casualties, so far, for the Tricolor that will try to secure their ticket to the World Cup next Sunday afternoon visiting Hondurans, due to accumulation of yellow cards that automatically place him out of activity for one game.

Alexis Vega has been one of the most dynamic and effective elements in the offensive game from Mexico, especially in the second part of this Concacaf Qualifying, for which the strategist Gerardo Martino has him as the only regular Chivas player within the Mexican representative and it is practically a fact that he will be in Qatar.

When does Mexico play again in Concacaf Qualifying?

The Mexican National Team will return to activity on Sunday, March 27, 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium located in San Pedro Sula. The transmission will be carried out by Tv Azteca, TUDN and Canal de las Estrellas. A victory would be enough for El Tri to enter the World Cup.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!