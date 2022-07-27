How many garments were stolen from the New York pastor?

The glitzy Bishop of Brooklyn, Mamor Miller-Whitehead, known for flaunting his Gucci suits, diamond-encrusted chains and a stable of luxury vehicles, is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who tracks down his car thief. jewels.

Last Sunday, while the pastor was offering his sermon, which was also broadcast live, when three men entered the temple and, after threatening him with firearms, took away several rings and chains that he was wearing, before doing the same with his wife.

In total, one million 60 thousand dollars were stolen from him, and the garments he was carrying and their value are the following: Cuban Chain $390,000; Gold chain $200,000, Wedding ring (female) $125,000; Wedding ring (male) $50,000; Rolex brand watch $75,000; Cavalier watch $75,000; Episcopal Diamond Ring $25,000; Earrings $25,000; Emerald and Diamond Cross $20,000; Episcopal Ring $20,000; Episcopal Cross in Gold $10,000.

According to the New York Post, the pastor has defended his ostentatious lifestyle and clothing, saying it’s not his fault he was the target of a jewelry heist valued at more than $1 million.

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who gets along with Mayor Eric Adams and previously served five years in prison for identity fraud and grand theft, insisted on Instagram that his public displays of wealth did not lead to the robbery at gunpoint Sunday during his service live in Canarsie.

“It’s not about me being flashy,” the 44-year-old clergyman who drives a Rolls-Royce said in a video shortly after three thieves robbed him and his wife in the middle of his sermon at Leading International Ministries on Tomorrow. .

“It’s about me buying what I want to buy. It is my prerogative to buy what I want to buy.”

The bishop said he could not be blamed for standing out in the community, given his status, as critics suggested his “dazzled” appearance might have made him an outsized target.