It is important to compose your diet correctly to ensure that you stay healthy. However, it is not easy to know exactly how to eat in order to have an optimal diet. For this reason, it is always good to contact specialists to be prescribed the most suitable diet for your condition.

Today we try to give some advice, providing the indications of the experts on the ideal quantities of some nutrients to be taken every day. In short, we will see how many cereals, fruit and fats to consume every day, to try to have a healthier diet.

The many nutrients to take

In order to have an adequate body weight and feel good about your body, you need to balance your energy intake and expenditure well.

This is what the United States Food and Nutrition Board recommends, which periodically issues recommendations on recommended nutrient intakes.

In general, what is recommended is to increase the consumption of foods such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables. At the same time, it would be advisable to replace products with a high fat content with others that have a low fat content. In addition, as always, it is also important to exercise regularly and hydrate adequately.

How many grains, fruits and fats should we consume each day to have a healthy diet and stay healthy

As we said, therefore, fats must be consumed sparingly. To be more precise, they should make up less than 28% of the total calorie intake, while saturated and trans fatty acids must make up less than 8% of the calories consumed daily.

In addition, data on the recommended consumption of other foods are also provided. Taking, for example, the forty-year-old audience, it is advisable to consume at least 198 grams of cereals per day for men, and 170 grams for women.

Fruits and vegetables should also play a major role in nutrition. In particular, experts recommend consuming at least the equivalent in volume of three and a half cups of vegetables per day for men and two and a half for women.

For fruit, on the other hand, the recommended intake is 2 cups a day for men and one and a half cups for women. In short, to get an idea, let’s think of two portions of fruit salad every day.

As for the calorie intake, however, the recommended daily intake is generally 2600 calories for men, and 2000 for women. Obviously, all the values ​​shown here are subject to variations depending on the physique of each person.

