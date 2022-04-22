How many Guatemalans have been vaccinated against covid-19 and why the country has the lowest levels of immunization on the continent – ​​Prensa Libre

The Ministry of Health also detailed in its update on the pandemic this Thursday that eight million people, of the 18 million that inhabit the territory, have at least one vaccine against the disease and that 2.5 million already have three doses.

A total of 6.1 million Guatemalans have been vaccinated with two doses against SARS-CoV-2, the equivalent of 33 percent of the population of the country, according to official data released this Thursday.

The data leaves the nation as one of the worst in terms of vaccination rates at the continental level, with only 33 percent of its population immunized twice.

According to official data from the countries of the continent, all nations in the Americas exceed 40 percent complete vaccination (two doses) against covid-19, except for Guatemala and half a dozen Caribbean islands.

The immunization process for Guatemalans began in February 2021, almost a year after the first case of the disease was detected on March 13, 2020.

The country chaired by retired doctor and surgeon Alejandro Giammattei is the one that has recorded the most deaths from the coronavirus in Central America, with 17,475 deaths in total. However, according to two studies released in 2021, There is a large underreporting of deaths.

One of those investigations was presented in August 2021 by the local media Public plaza and signed by the doctor in mathematical physics Pedro Morales Almazán, where he pointed out that more than 30,000 Guatemalans have died from covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

Almazán’s data comes from the National Registry of Persons, a state entity dedicated to the registration of births, deaths and the issuance of personal identity documents and with greater coverage than the Ministry of Health, whose information is limited to your hospital system and associated laboratories.

The Giammattei government was criticized in 2021 by various social sectors for the delay in the arrival in Guatemala of millions of vaccines acquired from Russia and also for their expiration this year, in addition to other immunizers donated by the United States which also expired.

In terms of positive cases, the Central American country has reported 840,477 since March 2020 and some 2,705 remain active, although this last figure is an “estimate” from the Ministry of Health.