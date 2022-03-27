“How many hoaxes on the vaccine in recent years” – Chronicle

“Measles first, then Sars-Cov2: how many have I had to hear about ‘hoaxes’, so dangerous as to create irreversible damage”. Professor Marcello D’Errico, full professor of Hygiene at the Polytechnic University of Marche and former dean of the medical faculty, has drawn a somewhat hallucinating picture on the consequences caused by bad information in health care. Bad information that often overflows from skepticism into the distorted vision of reality and science: “In the 7 million Italians who have not been vaccinated there is a substantial part of confused people, but there are also fundamentalists _ explains D’Errico _ and there is no dialogue with them. In recent years I have heard of all the colors, before the return of the measles epidemic between 2017 and 2018 that maybe someone will have forgotten. Parents who claimed that their son had become autistic because of that vaccine; in times of Covid others who have even denied the existence of Sars-Cov2. The hoaxes of the measles vaccine have produced a surge in cases that have not been seen for decades and as many as 13 victims in Italy. , the introduction of the Novavax vaccine has produced some results, some skeptics are convinced, but with the hard and pure there is no hope. here, the Covid test bench has shown the importance of communicating re the best information to avoid certain drifts. Especially on the hesitant, a correct in-depth campaign had to be carried out, making clear the risk-benefit relationship in undergoing the vaccine administration or not. “This misinformation has also produced other side effects:” The increase and worsening of other pathologies , I am thinking of deaths from cardiovascular diseases, even tripled _ adds the former dean of the Torrette faculty _ and in general many have delayed taking care, causing consequences that we are still paying for. The power of the word is underestimated and instead must be put at the center, it is no longer enough to be good doctors. Ethics are at stake. The course organized by Professor Berardi was born also for this reason, to counteract ‘non-news’. During the pandemic this resulted in the use of unauthorized and dangerous drugs, the refusal of vaccines thanks to false opinions. “The current dean of medicine, the Professor Mauro Silvestrini: “Medicine needs good communicators and must ally with citizens. The old model of the relationship between doctor and patient is over. Shared interaction must be in the first place, the health worker must be able to communicate with information professionals “.