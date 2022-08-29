How many hours should a person over 60 sleep?

Sleep problems are common in older people and according to Medline Plus, the United States National Library of Medicine, sleep disorders in older adults can be due to any of the following causes:

Alzheimer disease.

Alcohol.

Changes in the body’s natural internal clock, leading some people to fall asleep earlier at night.

Chronic disease such as heart failure.

Certain medications, herbs, supplements, and psychoactive drugs.

Depression (is a common cause of sleep problems in people of all ages).

Neurological and brain conditions.

Not being very active.

Pain caused by diseases such as arthritis.

Stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine.

Frequent urination at night.

Thus, the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, explained that the amount of sleep a person needs depends on several factors such as age and In general, an adult over 60 years of age needs seven hours of sleep.

“For adults, getting less than seven hours of sleep a night on a regular basis is linked to poor health,” the nonprofit said.

In addition, the Xataka portal cited a study by the European Society of Cardiology that revealed that “going to sleep between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at night is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease (and other related problems). )”.

“The body has a 24-hour internal clock that we call the circadian rhythm and that helps regulate our physical and mental functioning. While we cannot conclude causality from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtime is more likely to disrupt that body clock and have negative consequences for cardiovascular health.” David Plans, a neuroscientist at the University of Exeter and lead author of the study, explained to the portal.

Additionally, lack of sleep can negatively affect mood and temperament, as well as the ability to concentrate on daily tasks.

In fact, Stacy M. Peterson, MD, and Brooke L. Werneburg, MD, told the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, that lack of sleep influences what you eat and how much you eat. you eat, since hormones are regulated during sleep and when you miss hours of sleep, hunger hormones go out of control and this increases the feeling of hunger and decreases satiety.

Therefore, if you suffer from sleep disorders, the library revealed some recommendations, such as:

A light snack at bedtime can go a long way. Many people find that warm milk increases sleepiness, since it contains a naturally occurring sedative-like amino acid.

Avoid stimulants such as caffeine (found in coffee, tea, colas, and chocolate) for at least three to four hours before bed.

Don’t take naps during the day.

Exercise at regular times each day, but no, not hours before bed.

Avoid excessive stimulation, such as violent television programs or computer games, before going to sleep.

Practice relaxation techniques when going to bed.

Do not watch television or use the computer, cell phone or tablet in the room.

Try to go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every morning.

In any case, the information given above in no way replaces medical advice, therefore, the first thing to do is consult a health expert so that he or she can guide the process and indicate what is most appropriate for each person. person.