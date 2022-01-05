How many ICU admissions? How many no vax and serious young people? 16 regions beyond the critical threshold











38











Abrupt surge of admissions to intensive care, between no vax and young. The data Fiaso, The Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospital Companies, design the new scenario in Italy. The acceleration is 25.8% and the most significant increase concerns the youngest patients. Bad news also from the data released by Agenas, which notes an increase in hospitalizations in 13 regions.

How many no vaxes and vaccinated people are hospitalized in intensive care for Covid?

72% of Covid patients admitted to intensive care I am no vax. The proportion between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients therefore remains stable.

The figure emerges from the latest report of the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso): in all 21 health and hospital structures and 4 pediatric hospitals distributed throughout the Italian territory.



Half of the no vax, before ending up in hospital, he was in good health and had no comorbidities. On the other hand, there are 28% vaccinated in intensive care and more than two thirds are affected by other serious diseases that could have determined a reduced efficacy of the vaccine.

In 85% of cases, however, these are people who have been given two doses of the vaccine for over 4 months and have not yet received the third dose.

How many young people admitted to intensive care? Fiaso data

A worrying leap for those under 18 in intensive care. THE young patients in a week they doubled, registering a surge of 86%.

The age range of the not vaccinated in the ICU it is very large: the youngest is 18 years old, while the oldest 83 years old.

The difference in age, however, is noticeable between vaccinated and non-vaccinated: the former are on average 71 years old, the latter 63 years old. As for children, the number of hospitalized has gone from 66 to 123 and the number of children in intensive care has tripled from 2 to 6 in one week.

Intensive care, how many hospitalizations: 16 regions beyond the critical threshold

In intensive care departments, the employment rate of Covid patients increases and remains at 15% nationwide and they are now 16 regions beyond the critical threshold.

ICU admissions are on the rise

According to data from the National Agency for Health Services (Agenas), the most critical levels are found in Valle d’Aosta (47%), Calabria (32%), Liguria (31%) and Umbria (with + 3% reaches 27%).

Here, region by region, the data on the employment rate in intensive care expressed as a percentage:

Aosta Valley (47%),

Calabria (32%),

Liguria (31%),

Umbria (27%),

Abruzzo (16%),

Campania (19%),

Emilia Romagna (18%),

Lazio (20%),

Lombardy (22%),

Piedmont (24%),

Puglia (12%),

Sicily (24%),

Tuscany (16%),

Basilicata (20%),

Friuli (24%),

Marche (23%),

PA Bolzano (17%),

Veneto (20%),

PA Trento (19%),

Sardinia (9%).



