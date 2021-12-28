World

“How many infections we will reach in a few days”. The shocking figures that overturn the picture – Libero Quotidiano

Giuseppe Remuzzi

Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri pharmacological research institute, spoke in connection with On air, the broadcast of La7 conducted by David Parenzo and Concita De Gregorio which he is replacing Half past eight during the holidays. What Remuzzi offered was a very balanced and competent contribution, without any kind of alarmism but full of fundamental information.

In a few days we will reach 120 thousand infections – he declared – so if we keep the current rules, the majority of people end up in isolation and the country is paralyzed. In the United States and the United Kingdom they realized this, they used common sense. We did the right thing to protect ourselves from infection, but now it makes sense to take the quarantine from 10 to 5 days and not do it at all for those who have received the third dose. Politics must take into account society, hospitals, those who are productive in economic activities. Compared to illness, the worst thing is poverty, so decisions must be adapted to reality “.

Could the asymptomatic people lead a normal life in the future? The US is moving in that direction: “We have to see how Omicron behaves, it seems to be more like a cold than a disease that is complicated by pneumonia. If this were the case, it is very possible that slowly we can return to a normal life for the asymptomatic “.

