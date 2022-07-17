How many languages ​​does Carlota Casiraghi speak?

Charlotte Casiraghi She is a prominent philosopher who joined many projects related to the subject, such as the cultural conversations carried out by the Maison Chanel “Rendez-vous Littéraires rue Cambon”. The royal is a great read and studied several Languages that allow you to develop in your profession.

The daughter of Carolina de Monaco and Stéfano Casiraghi did her primary studies at the religious school Les Dames de Saint-Maur where she was taught English, a language that she speaks perfectly. Then she, along with her brother Pierre Casiraghi, moved to the Lycée François Couperin, located in Fontainebleau, near Paris.

While in high school, Charlotte Casiraghi He learned Italian, the language of his father who was born in Como, a province in the Lombardy region, located in northern Italy. The young woman has spent many summers there and she often visits to spend time with her father’s family.

While studying philosophy at the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne, she dedicated herself to learning German, a language that helped her immerse herself in texts by authors from that country. In her university days, she lived in the small palace that the Grimaldis have on the Parisian avenue Foch, one of the streets that crosses the mythical Champs-Elysées in Paris.

Until today, Carlota Casiraghi, 35, speaks a total of 4 languages: French, Italian, German and English, but he does not rule out learning another such as Spanish or Mandarin, one of the most requested by the Asian expansion in the West. In various interviews he demonstrated his phonetic ability and how he pronounces perfectly.

Currently, the royal is one of the presidents of the Monaco Philosophical Meetings, which invites experts to “philosophize” on topics such as ecology, education, care and feminism. Last June, the awards for this space took place at the Princess Grace Theatre, within the framework of PhiloMonaco Week, and she was accompanied by her mother.

Charlotte Casiraghi, Jeanette Winterson and Keira Knightley at the literary encounters. Source: YouTube Channel.

Secondly, Charlotte Casiraghi She stands out for being one of the participants in the Chanel conversations, in which she met with celebrities such as Virginia Wolf, Jeanette Winterson and Keira Knightley. The “Rendez-vous Littéraires rue Cambon” consist of talks held in the halls of the maison on Rue Cambon in Paris to talk about literature that they later spread on YouTube and social media.

“We knew this exchange with Jeanette Winterson would be deeply interesting, but we never imagined it would be so heartfelt, moving and so generous,” he said. Charlotte Casiraghi. For her, these meetings allow broadening the horizons of knowledge and expanding culture to the whole world.

