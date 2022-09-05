How many languages ​​does Emma Mackey speak and where does she live?

Since joining sex education, Emma Mckey She became one of the most acclaimed young women today. In the series she puts herself in the shoes of Maeve, a teenager who is not afraid to say what she thinks and who is characterized by having a rather “rebellious” look. Without a doubt, it didn’t take long for her to win the hearts of the audience.

This success of Netflix It opened the doors for the actress, who is ready to star in even more ambitious projects. So much so that she will be part of Barbie, the film that Greta Gerwig is preparing with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as protagonists. While we enjoy her latest hits, we tell you everything you need to know about her.

Emma Mackey plays Maeve in Sex Education. (Source: Netflix)

Emma Mackey: the languages ​​she speaks and where she lives today

He was born in Le Mans, France, in the Loire region; She is the daughter of a French father and a British mother. In this way, she spent much of her life visiting both countries. This caused a big conflict inside her: when she grew up in France she felt she was English, but when she moved to the UK at 17 she started to feel more French.

Emma Mckey He left his native country to begin studying Language and Literature at the University of Leeds. She initially began working as a nanny, while she waited for her great moment of glory in the world of acting. That’s how she came sex education to his life, changing it completely. Since then, the actress lives in the UK.

The most shocking curiosities about Emma Mackey. (Source: Instagram @emmatmackeys_)

And although she has made her home in that place for several years, she still struggles with that feeling of feeling foreign in both countries: “I have already accepted that I am not the same person in both languages, because my sense of humor, my head and my vocabulary they change depending on the culture in which I am expressing myself.” Because she grew up in both France and the UK, she is fluent in English and French.

“I find it more interesting as I get older, I no longer feel like I have to choose one or the other. It took me a while, but here I am. It is a gift and I am very grateful, especially to my mother, who worked hard so that my brothers and I spoke English at home,” she said in an interview.

In the series of Netflix, the audience has the opportunity to hear the actress speak in English. The truth is that she did several projects speaking in that language. However, it should be noted that the movie Eiffel was his first film production where he had to always speak in French.

In addition to having to shoot scenes in French, this film also marked his longest stay in France since he left the country when he was 17 years old. Because she has been related to English for years, it was quite difficult for her to record this film.

“It wasn’t complicated by the shooting, but by the fact of coming back to France after so long, coming back as an adult woman. I am completely different now. That my first film in French is about the Eiffel Tower, with Romain Duris, who is one of the most exquisite French actors… I put a lot of pressure on myself and it is strange because I have spent more years of my life in France than in the United Kingdom, but since I feel like my coming of age has happened in England, I was nervous about being French again. That’s why I think it took a few days for me to feel happy and secure in my Frenchness,” she commented.

Of course, his work was exquisite and was applauded by many people. Did you know these curious facts about Emma? What do you think about the actress?

