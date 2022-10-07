How many languages ​​does Emma Watson speak?

Emma Watson appeared in the lives of millions of people thanks to Harry Potter, a franchise that made it famous all over the world. From a very young age, she showed that she was an intelligent young lady just like her character Hermione Granger of hers.

In this way, as the years passed, he decided to get involved in important projects and also focus on studies. Like other stars, she attended college and studied English Literature. And that’s not all! In her spare time the actress also learned some Languages.

These are the languages ​​that Emma Watson can speak

Emma Watson and all the languages ​​she can speak / Source: Instagram @emmawatson

The actress was born in Paris, France. And until the age of five she was exposed to the language and learned very basic words. Her learning did not deepen because her parents spoke English within her home and she later ended up moving with her mother to Oxford, England.

In this way, English became his first language and we can notice it in each of the films he made, where he speaks in that language and with a British accent. Nevertheless, Emma Watson He does not deny his roots and he decided to study French. In an interview she revealed that she wanted to learn it since he felt it was a pending issue.

During 2013 the star decided that her New Year’s resolution was to learn to speak French. “I always have the same resolution every new year: to speak French fluently. I feel a great wave of nostalgia when I enter the Gare du Nord. There is such an emphasis on culture, art and music. And I’ll do anything for a hot baguette,” she commented in a chat with marie claire.

Related news

Although at that time she did not speak French fluently, the star assured that she was going to do everything possible to achieve her goal, always aware that it was going to take her a long time, although her perfectionist side would always fight for her not to give up. “I am my worst critic. I think it is very difficult, but it also encourages me, ”she assured.

In recent years Emma Watson has been encouraged to conduct some interviews in French: “I usually enjoy speaking French with journalists I know in France, as long as they don’t object!” will have a chance.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.