How many loves have passed through the life of Sienna Miller besides Jude Law?

London actress, Sienna Miller, is known for movies like Alfie and The Girl, but she has also flooded the international media for her love affairs. Since her career took off in the early 2000s, the actress has often been the victim of paparazzi, with details of her dating history and private life appearing in gossip columns.

While the actress has managed to overcome the tabloid frenzy around her, her new Netflix show “Anatomy of a Scandal” explores the explosive combination of media, public perception and controversy. In honor of this new role, we will review her love life in recent years.

Who has Sienna Miller dated?

Orlando Bloom – 2001

The 2000s brought Sienna Miller a few film and TV roles and some major modeling jobs, but it also ushered in the paparazzi trying to get a peek into her love life.

In 2001, Sienna Miller She had a brief affair with actor Orlando Bloom. In 2005, speculation that the couple was getting back together for a second time grew when they were photographed together at the Cartier International Polo match.

Jude Law – 2004

One year after they met on the set of Alfie, Sienna Miller and actor Jude Law got engaged in 2004.

The couple quickly became one of the most popular couples in Hollywood, however their engagement was cut short when word got out that Law cheated with his children’s babysitter.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law were one of the most beloved couples at the time.

Daniel Craig-2004

Also in 2004, Layer Cake came to the big screen, a detective film starring Sienna Miller with Daniel Craig.

It later emerged that the actress had an affair with Craig in 2005, after the filming of Layer Cake.

Leonardo DiCaprio – 2005

It was also rumored that Sienna Miller She briefly dated Leo DiCaprio in 2005, which led to her split from her long-time girlfriend, Gisele Bundchen.

Eddie Sedgwick – 2006

In 2006, the actress played Edie Sedgwick in “Factory Girl”. She acted alongside Hayden Christensen as folksinger Billy Quinn. Tabloids claimed the couple was dating, but it was never confirmed.

Jamie Dornan-2006

It was also reported that Sienna Miller She went on several dates with actor Jamie Dornan, now known for the 50 Shades of Gray franchise.

Jamie Burke-2007

One year later, Sienna Miller she brought her then-boyfriend Jamie Burke home to meet her parents after vacationing together in Tulum, Mexico. The couple dated for only 8 months and then broke up.

Balthazar Getty – 2008

In 2008, one of the biggest scandals of the year occurred when the actress and Balthazar Getty, then married, were photographed together on the back of a yacht. Getty later admitted that his affair left him completely devastated, as it challenged their marriage.

The relationship between the actress and Balthazar Getty was quite a scandal.

Jude Law – 2000

In 2009, Law and Miller began dating again. The fashionable couple even attended the 2010 Met Gala together but eventually called it quits in February 2011.

Tom Sturridge-2011

In her personal life, her relationship with actor Tom Sturridge was full of ups and downs during this time. An engagement and four years later, the couple separated in 2015, but went on to be parents to her young daughter, Marlowe.

Lucas Zwirner – 2018

In December 2018, Sienna Miller She was linked to Lucas Zwirner, editorial director of David Zwirner Books. The couple was often seen together in New York City and got engaged in February 2020. However, their split was announced shortly after in August.

