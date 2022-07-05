How many mass shootings have there been in the United States in 2022?

Highland Park shooting: Six people dead and more than 20 injured 4:25

(CNN Spanish) — There have been at least 308 mass shootings in the United States this year so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). In 2022, two great massacres are already mourning American society: the one in Buffalo, in which an 18-year-old murdered 18 people, and the one in Uvalde, Texas, in which another 18-year-old murdered several students in a school. In July, 6 people were killed in an Illinois parade on Independence Day.

CNN reports mass shootings based on data from GVA, a nonprofit organization that tracks gun violence in the United States.

CNN and GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people are injured or killed, not including the shooter. The number of mass shootings and casualties is not exact and is subject to change as reports from law enforcement, media and other sources relied on by GVA are updated and verified.

This graph includes mass shootings in the US to date that fall under that definition and is updated as new GVA data becomes available. Data may lag behind breaking news reports.

With information from CNN’s Daniel Wolfe and John Murphy-Teixidor

