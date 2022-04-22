How many meals do you have a day? The answer of the experts

Experts have found the ideal number of meals to eat per day for proper nutrition and effective weight loss. All the details.

We are so used to the routine of breakfast, lunch and dinner that imagining not to eat after dark seems difficult to accomplish and even a bit cruel. But apparently, we need to overhaul our meal routines, and new research says so, especially if we want to defeat silent killer diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, kidney and liver ailments.

A new model of Power supply it is evolving more and more as people realize that exercise is a small part of fitness compared to consuming the right food in quantity and at the right time. Researchers have conclusively found that eating a meal or two within the correct window time period is best for calorie reduction, which unconsciously affects the daily length of eating.

The body digests best when it is active and the light is present. Hence, eating / drinking when it is dark can disrupt this system and impair metabolism. According to a study published in Journal of Biological Rhythms, It is well established that the quantity and quality of the food we consume can affect our health, and that food plays a key role in health and disease.

How many meals to eat per day and when according to experts

Throughout the evolutionary cycle, the body has been programmed and synchronized with the rising and setting of the sun. The circadian system prepares the body to be more efficient in digesting, absorbing and metabolizing food at the start of the day (active phase). Diabetes research has shown that insulin sensitivity (needed to regulate blood sugar) is greatest in the morning. This is why, when you eat larger meals throughout the day, you don’t feel so full as they are processed better when consumed in the first half of the day.

On the contrary, since the melatonin (released at night), reduces insulin release. This, in turn, leaves the body unable to properly process glucose when eating late in the evening or very early in the morning when melatonin is high. Therefore, eating larger meals early in the day and avoiding food for a few hours before bed can have health benefits.

According to the research, there are three habits meal times that are important for good health: