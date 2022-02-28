How many millions did the health vehicle restriction collect by COVID-19?







(CRHoy.com). Since the sanitary vehicle restriction was established in April 2020, until this February 28, 2022, 56,537 fines were applied against drivers for violating this measure that emerged as a strategy to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In these almost 2 years, the Road Safety Council (Cosevi) raised more than ₡2,262 million. However, the amount of sanctions translated into money amounts to more than ₡6.2 billion.

The difference is that not all drivers have paid the fine, since appeals are filed in the parts that can take months to be resolved.

As of March 7, the health provision will cease to exist and, with it, the vehicular restriction that existed prior to the pandemic will return: it will only apply for entry to the center of San José, depending on the day and the last digit of the plate, and the fine will be lowered ₡110 thousand to ₡23 thousand.

Between March and November 2020, the Executive Power ordered that the resources obtained through the fines be transferred to the National Emergency Commission (CNE)but after a law adjustment signed on November 2, 2020, it was determined that from that moment the monies would be transferred to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

During 2020 and 2021, Cosevi made 2 money transfers to the CNE for fines for the sanitary vehicle restriction for a amount close to ₡1,152 million. Meanwhile, until this February 28, to the CCSS ₡898 was transferred and a balance of ₡191 million is pending.

What did the CNE use that money for? As the entity explained in 2020, they focused on providing “food security” to those affected with isolation measures due to the disease. That is, newspapers were bought from people with a health order.

“It is expected that within the second quarter of this year this balance will be transferred to the CCSS, since we must respect the spending limits associated with each quarter,” explained Edwin Herrera Arias, executive director of the council.

Until Sunday, March 6, the health vehicle restriction it will continue to function, just as it has in recent weeks.

This means that, from Monday to Sunday, until that day, the measure will apply at night between 12:00 midnight and 5:00 am

Meanwhile, during daytime hours, from Monday to Friday, the limitation applies according to the last digit of the plate to enter the central hull of San José. For example, this Monday cars with plates ending in 1 and 2 will not enter the center of the capital. The fine for disrespecting this provision will remain until the final day at ₡110 thousand.

It will be from Monday, March 7 when this measure, created to face the health emergency caused by COVID-19, stops working throughout the country.

What will happen after March 7?