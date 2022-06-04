How many millions is Shakira’s fortune?

Needs no introduction,Shakira Shakira! The 45-year-old Colombian singer is one of the most famous Latin artists in the world. Her songs, hips and concerts have conquered continents and she has won the hearts of millions of fans.

Before the confirmation of his overcoming with the player of the FC Barcelona, ​​Gerard Hammered (35)Several questions begin to arise about the custody of their children Milan (9) and Sasha (6) and also about the fortune of the famous couple, who in 12 years of relationship chose not to marry.

Shakira debuted in the Latin American record market in 1995 with the album “Barefoot”, selling more than 4 million albums. This same album is considered one of the most important Latin pop albums, something that consecrated Shakira’s career.

Many wonder how much the wealth of Barranquilla amounts to. This is why the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth revealed the figure that represents the millionaire fortune of the singer of “Congratulations”. This website has been dedicated to researching personalities from politics, sports, the world of business and the world of entertainment, revealing their fortunes and assets.

In previous months, the economic magazine Forbes confirmed that the Colombian is the Latin female artist who has sold the most records in history, achieving a figure of more than 80 million records.

He has won three Grammy Awards, thirteen Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, he has participated in the soccer world cup with two songs and his recent participation in the “Super Bowl LIV”.

How much is your fortune?

According to the publication of the website, Shakira currently has a fortune that exceeds 300 million dollars.