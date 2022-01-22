How many minutes do we have to walk to stay fit?

According to a study we would have to walk for a certain number of minutes to be cardiovascularly fit …

That taking a walk is beneficial from a health point of view is now well known: there are many studies that confirm this. Some time ago the myth of 10,000 steps a day also collapsed: according to scientists, 7,000 are enough. And some English scholars have even tried to count how many hours we should walk to dispose of the calories accumulated on holidays. But if we just wanted to keep fit how many minutes should we walk each day? There is an answer to this too …



How many minutes to walk a day according to science –

Premise: when we talk about sports walking, we are referring to a walk with a sustained and faster pace than what we will experience during a common walk. With this in mind, the answer to the question how many minutes we would have to walk a day to stay fit comes from a recent study from Boston University School of Medicine (USA): Using Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) and wearable fitness devices. , the researchers looked at changes in fitness levels in over 2,000 participants, finding that 17 minutes a day of moderate to vigorous physical activity (such as power walking or jogging) increases the oxygen uptake level of during exercise by a good 5%. But that is not all…

4 hours of physical exercise against a sedentary lifestyle –

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, also showed that we can achieve the same increase in oxygen uptake by walking at a more relaxed pace for 54 minutes a day or by reducing our daily sedentary lifestyle by 249 minutes. That is, we would have to spend 4 fewer hours standing still each day, which may not be easy for the vast majority of people doing desk jobs. Therefore, to improve our cardiorespiratory form, a brisk walk or a less hasty but longer walk is better. And, for those who don’t like walking, a ride on an exercise bike is also fine.

What is meant by fast walking? –

Boston researchers drew on the standards of previous studies to define brisk walking that:

A cadence of 60-99 steps per minute it is a low-level effort.

it is a low-level effort. 100-129 steps per minute they are generally considered synonymous with moderate physical activity.

they are generally considered synonymous with moderate physical activity. And more than 130 steps per minute they are considered vigorous physical activity.

they are considered vigorous physical activity. “But these step counts may need to be a bit higher in younger individuals,” explains Dr. Mattew Nayor, co-author of the study.

1 minute of exercise for a quarter of an hour of sedentary lifestyle –

The more time we spend on exercise, such as walking and running, and the less time sitting, the better our overall fitness levels will be. Indeed, according to the researchers, every minute of exercise designed to increase heart rate is equivalent to about 3 minutes of walking and counteracts the effects of about 15 minutes when sitting or standing still. But, numbers aside, what saves us from the adverse effects of a sedentary lifestyle is not to give up on physical activity: “Curiously – comments Nayor – we have seen that those who walk a number of daily steps above the average or practice moderately vigorous physical activity, have above average levels of fitness, regardless of how long they spend sedentary. Therefore, it seems that most of the negative effects that a sedentary lifestyle has on physical fitness can be compensated for by increasing our level of activity and physical exercise ”.