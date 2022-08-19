How many minutes do you have to walk after each meal to reduce the risk of diabetes?

A recent study indicates that doing a short walk after each meal may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Why? According to the fundamentals of the research, the walks would help smooth postprandial glucose levels.

According to the American Diabetes Association and the World Health Organization (WHO), overall recommendation for adults is to do 150 minutes of exercise per week. Although it is true that this advice varies according to the type of activity that each person performs -running is not the same as doing strength training, for example-, it is a concept that aims to be a general parameter.

However, research has shown that less exercise, while not ideal, It would also have some health benefits.

What the new study says about diabetes and exercise

Diseases like type 2 diabetes they can result from frequent or extreme glucose “excursions,” when the amount of blood sugar, or glucose, in the blood falls below or rises above healthy levels.

The study indicates that exercising could help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

A study by Trusted Source, which was published in 2009, found that take a 20-minute walk after eating, or “postprandial,” can help lower the glycemic impact of a meal. This means that the person would have less extreme spikes in glucose levels.

To lower glucose it is advisable to walk between 2 and 5 minutes

But recently a new work was known, which was published in Sports Medicine, which indicates that even 2 to 5 minutes of walking after a meal can help smooth postprandial glucose levels.

The researchers analyzed the results of seven studies that looked at the metabolic effects of sitting, standing, and brisk walking to determine whether brisk walking and standing were more beneficial than just sitting. A) Yes, measured its effects on blood sugarinsulin and systolic blood pressure.

The analysis found that even standing was better for lowering blood sugar than sitting down after a meal, though clearly not as positive as brisk walking.

It is worth mentioning that while both light walking and standing moderated postprandial glucose levels, walking alone reduced insulin levels considerably. In turn, standing showed a benefit in relation to insulin that was statistically insignificant. In relation to systolic pressure, it had no impact of any kind.

The study has shown that walking after each meal would have health benefits and would prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes

Why it is advisable to do 150 minutes of exercise a week

The American Diabetes Association and the WHO, as mentioned, recommend doing 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week for optimal cardiometabolic health and a good quality of life. Now, why this number so precise?

From the entity they explain that any physical activity is better than nothing, but that there is a convention between health entities that say that a minimum of 150 minutes of activity per week is needed to obtain significant results. However, it is key to note that a slow walk is not enough nor does it count as exercise, but must have at least a moderate intensity.

Regular physical activity has many benefits for people with diabetes, including improving blood pressure and blood sugar control. Furthermore, research has shown that get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week It can lower the chances of heart disease and premature death, compared to being sedentary.

How to get to that weekly exercise goal

There are those who enjoy playing sports and who find it an enjoyable activity. However, there are also those who do not, and it is the latter who usually have problems when it comes to finding time and motivation to exercise. That is why from the American entity they provide a series of tips that, although they may seem obvious, can contribute to finding those desires that are not so easy to find.

Health-related entities recommend doing 150 minutes of exercise per week

Set clear and achievable goals

If a goal is determined, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time-bound, there is a better chance of achieving it. maintain the new habit, see results and avoid failures or relapses.

Match activity to fitness

At this point it is key to determine what type of person you are in relation to sport, that is, if it is a professional, an amateur, or simply a person who decided to start exercising but has never done it before. Sometimes, It is recommended to seek help from a professional, in case you want to go to the gym and have a specific routine, for example.

Keep track of progress

Logging training cycles can help keep track of how many of those 150 minutes of exercise are left to do this week. It can be done manually, but there are also applications that do it and that, in addition, have various functionalities.