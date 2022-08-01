How many minutes of exercise per week are associated with better health and less mortality

A new study found a lower risk of death in adults who engage in long-term physical activity between 150 and 600 minutes per week. The results were published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.

“The potential impact of physical activity on health is great, but it was not yet clear whether engaging in high levels of prolonged activity, above what is recommended, provides additional benefits or deleterious effects on cardiovascular health,” said Dong Hoon Lee, researcher at the Harvard University School of Public Health.

They evaluated mortality data and medical records of more than 100,000 people

To answer that, the team looked at mortality data and medical records for more than 100,000 people in the United States, averaging 66 years of age. They were followed for 30 years, a “long term” that was highlighted by the researcher.

“Our study leveraged self-reported measures of physical activity over decades to examine the association between long-term physical activity and mortality,” he commented. The author noted that the research “provides evidence to guide people in choosing the right amount and intensity of physical activity throughout their lives to maintain their overall health.”

How much physical activity should you do?



The study took as a parameter the current guidelines of the American Heart Association, based on the physical activity guidelines of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States, prepared in 2018. The entity recommends doing, per week, at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity or a combination of both.





“Moderate activity” was defined as walking, low-intensity exercise, weight lifting, and calisthenics (discipline performed on simple bar structures using one’s own body weight). While the so-called “vigorous activity” includes jogging, running, swimming, cycling and other aerobic exercises. During the study time, mortality risk was reduced among those who performed between two and four times the recommended amount of exercise. For example:

Participants who met guidelines for vigorous physical activity (at least 75 minutes per week) saw a 19% lower overall risk of death from all causes over the long term.

Among those who made between double (150 minutes) and four times (300 minutes) that recommendation, the figure rose to between 21% and 23%.

Participants who met guidelines for moderate physical activity (at least 150 minutes per week) had a 20% to 21% lower risk of death from all causes in the long term.

Those who exercised twice as much (300 minutes) and quadruple (600 minutes) benefited from a 26% to 31% lower risk.





So how much is ideal? “The lowest mortality was achieved by engaging in long-term 150 to 300 minutes per week of vigorous activity, 300 to 600 minutes per week of moderate activity, or a combination of both,” the research concluded.

High performance and cardiovascular health



Previous studies had found evidence that long-term, high-intensity endurance exercise — such as marathons, triathlons and cycling races — could increase the risk of cardiovascular events. In this new research, however, no deleterious effects on cardiovascular health were found among those who reported doing more than four times the minimum recommended activity, either moderately (i.e., more than 600 minutes per week) or vigorously (more 300 minutes per week).

“This finding may reduce concerns about the possible harmful effect of engaging in high levels of physical activity seen in several previous studies,” Lee concluded. However, engaging in long-term high-intensity physical activity (more than 300 minutes per week) or moderate-intensity physical activity (more than 600 minutes per week) at levels greater than four times the recommended minimum did not provide any reduction added to the risk of death.