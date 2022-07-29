How many minutes of exercise per week are associated with better health and less mortality

A new study found a lower risk of death in adults who engage in long-term physical activity, between 150 and 600 minutes per week The results were published in the journal Circulation of the American Heart Association.

“The potential impact of physical activity on health is great, but it was not yet clear whether engaging in high levels of prolonged activity, for above recommendedprovide additional benefits or deleterious effects for cardiovascular health,” said Dong Hoon Lee, a researcher at the Harvard University School of Public Health.

To answer this, the team evaluated mortality data and medical records from more than 100 thousand people of the United States, with an average age of 66. They were followed for 30 years, a “long term” that was highlighted by the researcher.







Walking is one of the “moderate activities” evaluated in the study. Photo Shutterstock.



“Our study took advantage of self-reported measures of physical activity during decades to examine the association between long-term physical activity and mortality,” he said.

The author noted that the research “provides evidence to guide people choose the right amount and intensity of physical activity throughout your life to maintain your overall health.

How much physical activity should you do?

The study took as a parameter the current guidelines of the American Heart Associationbased on the physical activity guidelines of the US Department of Health and Human Services, developed in 2018.







The finding could reduce concerns about the possible harmful effect of engaging in high levels of physical activity.



The entity recommends doing, per week, at least 150 minutes moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of activity vigorous or a combination of both.

The “moderate activity” was defined as walking, low-intensity exercise, weight lifting and calisthenics (discipline performed on simple bar structures, using one’s own body weight).

While the so-called “vigorous activity“includes jogging, running, swimming, bicycling, and other aerobic exercises.







Bicycling was rated as a “vigorous activity.” Photo Shutterstock.



During the study period, the risk of mortality was reduced among those who performed between double and quadruple of the recommended exercise. For example:

* Participants who met the guidelines for vigorous physical activity (at least 75 minutes per week) observed, in the long term, a 19% lower overall risk of death from all causes.

* Among those who made between double (150 minutes) and four times (300 minutes) that recommendation, the figure rose to between 21% and 23%.







Calisthenics, another moderate activity that was part of the investigation. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros.



* Participants who met the guidelines for moderate physical activity (at least 150 minutes per week) observed, in the long term, a 20% to 21% lower risk of death from all causes.

* Those who exercised twice as much (300 minutes) and quadruple (600 minutes) benefited from a 26% to 31% lower risk.

So how much is ideal? “The lower mortality was achieved by performing, in the long term, 150 to 300 minutes per week of vigorous activity, 300 to 600 minutes per week of moderate activity, or a combination of both,” the research concluded.







The work provides evidence for choosing the right amount and intensity of physical activity. Photo Shutterstock.



High performance and cardiovascular health

Previous studies had found evidence that, in the long term, practicing exercises of resistance and high intensity – such as marathons, triathlons and cycling races – could increase the risk of cardiovascular events.

In this new research, however, no harmful effects on cardiovascular health were found among those who reported doing more than four times of the minimum recommended activity, either moderate (ie, more than 600 minutes per week) or vigorous (more than 300 minutes per week).

“This finding could reduce worries around the possible harmful effect of engaging in high levels of physical activity observed in several previous studies,” Lee concluded.

However, engaging in long-term high-intensity physical activity (more than 300 minutes per week) or moderate-intensity physical activity (more than 600 minutes per week) at levels greater than four times the recommended minimum did not provide no further reduction in the risk of death.

