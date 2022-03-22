How many MIR are hired after finishing the residency?

Various residents during their training.

Despite the efforts of the health services to offer more attractive contracts to retain young talent, around 40 percent of the MIR who finished residency in 2021 do not have a contract. However, there is great variability between autonomous communities and according to the specialty. In the Madrid’s community, during the past year only 17 of the 224 new Family doctors chose a place to stay in the health centers of Madrid, according to the data provided by Amyts and CCOO. This means that 92.41 percent decided not to provide services in the Madrid Health Service (Sermas). Of the 224, only 89 of these professionals who finished their residency in May presented merits to opt for one of the places offered by the Administration. In the case of Cataloniaand according to the data provided by the Institut Català de Salut, in 2021 549 MIRs finished their residency in all specialties, 285 continued and 264 decided not to do so, which means that 48.1 percent did not continue.



Notable differences in the number of contracts

On Asturias, Concepción Saavedra Rielo, managing director of Sespa, has confirmed that of the residents who finished Family and Community Medicine last year, who were 26, “only three left due to personal situations.” “One can decide that he wants to go back to where he is from,” she recently assured her in a public speech. In any case, she points out that “the other 23 stayed in Asturias, but not only that, during these years we have obtained professionals who come from outside Asturias for Family and Community Medicine. This means that, in this case, only 5.98 percent remained without contracting. Meanwhile, in the Valencian Communityaccording to data from the Ministry of Health and taking into account all the specialties, of the 665 people who finished the specialized training throughout the year 2021, as of today there are 396 who are active, so 40.45 percent are not linked to the health service of this region. On GaliciaRegarding Family and Community Medicine from 2017 to 2021, 86 percent, 355 of 412, remained linked to Sergas, so only 14 percent have not had continuity.



On Navarreaccording to CCOO data, of the Primary Care Team doctors, out of a total of 24, 20 have been hired. In the case of Area Specialist Physicians (FEAS) who have been trained in the Navarra Health System , the figure grows to a total of 50, of which 35 have stayed. In addition, of 15 residents in the Emergency Room, 1 has stayed and of 3 Primary Care pediatricians, 1 has stayed. a total of 50 hired out of 92, so 46 percent are not hired. However, trained in other autonomous communities, a total of 30 professionals have come to work in the Foral Community.



Some results that are not expected



With this data, it can be calculated that around 40 percent of MIRs in Spain finish their residency and do not sign any employment contract. In other regions, although there are no exact data, the unions warn that “the results have not been as expected”, in the case of Aragon, despite the fact that many of them were awarded a health aid contract and later, once their training was completed, they were offered stable contracts as statutory personnel. In the Balearic Islandspoint out that the number of those who remain is “very low”.