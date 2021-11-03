how many missions does San Andreas have?

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is still considered by many today as the best exponent of the historic signed series Rockstar. At the time of its original release on PlayStation 2 in 2004, the adventure of CJ it was considered the richest of the franchise, with an entire state and three cities to explore.

San Andreas is one of the games included in GTA Trilogy, along with GTA III And GTA Vice City also arrived on PS2 for the first time in the first half of the 2000s. After discovering how long GTA Trilogy Vice City lasts, you remember how many missions did San Andreas have? If then the game was considered the most mammoth free-roaming on the market it was also for the amount of missions provided by the main story: they are in total 105 those to be completed to reach the credits, scattered throughout the map and in the three cities of the adventure, that is Los Santos, San Fierro And Las Venturas.

All this without counting the countless extra activities present in the title, as well as a large amount of collectibles hidden well in the vast game world, which in fact made San Andreas a product of stellar longevity. With the arrival of GTA Trilogy in digital format on November 11, 2021 and in physical version on the following December 7, players will be able to relive one of the most symbolic games of the PS2 era. All without forgetting that the San Andreas Definitive Edition will be available individually on the Game Pass always starting from 11 November.