how many movies are there about Cinderella?

Cinderella it is perhaps one of the most famous and also controversial stories of our culture. The story of the scullery victim of the evil stepmother who then marries the prince charming is certainly one of the most vivid in our collective imagination. But how many films have been dedicated to her?

Making a quick calculation it seems that about 40 films have been dedicated to Cinderella. In the first decades of the 20th century there were many films dedicated to this subject, just think that only between 1911 and 1923 were 6 films dedicated to it. The most iconic of all time is definitely the Disney animated film from 1950 from which the concept of the Disney classic was born. The last on the list is Cinderella with Camilla Cabello which landed on Amazon Prime Video last September 3.

Among the most famous films we cannot forget The legend of a love – Cinderella, the film with Drew Barrymore that this evening is back on TV on Rai Movie. The reinterpretations in a teen-drama key with Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez titled Cinderella Story and Another Cinderella Story respectively. Instead, in 2015, Cinderella, the live action remake directed by Kenneth Branagh of the 1950 animated film, arrived in cinemas.

