How many movies do Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have together?

There are many good stories in the cinema, but it is clear that to bring them to the big screen, great actors are needed to play the characters in the script and move, make laugh, or annoy the audience. Some interpretations leave the public so marked that certain actors are even brought together to act together due to their chemistry on camera. One of these cases is that of Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone.

All that they have seenLa La Land” They can assure the connection that exists between both actors, who took us to a world of emotions with the incredible dance scenes and their incredible story that even seemed like we were seeing a real couple. Furthermore, both Gosling and Stone are considered to be two of the most beautiful stars in show business, leading to them looking just like the stereotypical ”perfect couple”.

However, beyond the cameras these actors are just friends, since Emma currently has a partner Dave McGarywhile Eve Mendes It’s Ryan’s girl. This great friendship is what makes both deliver a joint performance worthy of being framed.

How many movies have Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone made together?

As we already mentioned, both actors made us believe in love in ”La, La, Land”, but the actors have already participated together before, more specifically in three films that belong to three completely different genres. Even so, the chemistry between them, even though they are opposite characters, can be seen in each of their scenes.

Crazy, Stupid, Love









A romantic comedy where we could see Emma showing her most charming side, with her character being a woman full of doubts, looking for what to do with her life. In this film, Gosling plays the role of the “handsome and unattainable” man, who despite his status and position falls in love with Stone’s character.

This film, which was the first that together with the two actors, witnessed for the first time the union between the two, since it is even said that since the casting of ”Crazy, Stupid, Love”, the chemistry between the two could be seen, where there was improvisation and they fit like a glove for the comedy starring Steve Carrell.

Gangster Squad









Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s second film together was ”Ganster Squad”, a film noir full of stereotypes, where Gosling plays the role of the sergeant with a tough character, and Stone a kind-hearted femme fatale who will question Anything that gets in the way of your freedom.

The story is based on a group of officers who form a group called the ”Anti Gangster Unit”, which tried to fight Mickey Cohen and his gang during the 1940s and 1950s. A fast-paced movie with a story that leaves any viewer enchanted.

La La Land









The best known by the public due to its great prizes and nominations in the Oscar. Here Emma Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress who lives auditioning and overcoming frustrations, while working as a barista. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling brings to life Sebastian, a fan of jazz, in a world where there are few jobs left for a music fan like him.

In the story, both characters cross paths that lead them to sing, dance, play the piano and dazzle us with their great talents. Although the film may seem like the classic romance of Hollywood productions, ”La, La, Land” manages to give its plot some refreshing twists, in addition to having unforgettable melodies, endearing characters, especially hand in hand of Gosling and Stone, and scenes that shock any viewer.