How many movies have Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart made together?

Dwayne Johnson has gone from professional wrestling superstar to Hollywood celebrity. And while Johnson has achieved plenty of hits on his own, he seems content to share the screen with other actors, especially Kevin Hart. The two co-star in a new DC Comics animated movie, but how many movies have they made together so far? Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starred in 'Central Intelligence' Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic After several years of playing action heroes, Dwayne Johnson leaned into his action comedy skills for the 2016 film Central Intelligence. The film stars Johnson and Hart as childhood friends who reconnect and must flee terrorists. The visual contrast between the two stars alone — Johnson is 6-foot-4, and Hart is at least a foot shorter — was enough to draw audiences into theaters. Receiving mostly positive reviews, Central According to Box Office Mojo. Additionally, Johnson and Hart struck up an ongoing friendship and partnership that has continued to benefit both stars' careers since making their first film together several years ago. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have teamed up in several other films

The year following the release of Central IntelligenceJohnson and Hart reunited to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle . This movie – a revival of the 1995 Robin Williams hit Jumanji – saw the pair star alongside Karen Gillan and Jack Black as playable characters controlled by four teenagers sucked into the titular video game. The film made over $960 million.

Naturally, the cast returned for a sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. And the same year, Hart made an appearance in Hobbs & Shawthe spin-off of Fast and Furious with Johnson and Jason Statham. In this film, Hart plays an air marshal who encounters Hobbs and Shaw during a flight. This appearance marked Johnson and Hart’s fourth film together. And now comes their fifth.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is Johnson’s first DC movie

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart provide voiceovers in new animated film DC League of Super Pets. They play Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound respectively. The two characters and a team of super-powered pets embark on a rescue mission to save the Justice League from the evil clutches of Lex Luthor (Marc Maron). Animated hijinks inevitably ensue.

DC League of Super Pets is the first DC Comics project. But it’s certainly not his last. After all, the actor is set to play the titular anti-hero in black adamwhich is set to hit theaters just a few months after DC League of Super Pets. The film has been in development for years, with Johnson announcing its casting in 2014.

DC League of Super Pets premieres in theaters on July 29, 2022. black adam will follow on October 21.

