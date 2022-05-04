How many movies will there be with Keanu Reeves?

Never has a beagle puppy brought back a bone as appetizing as John Wick’s. Fans of the Keanu Reeves action saga have not forgotten that puppy for which the most ruthless hit man in cinema left his retirement to avenge the infamous puppy murder of a group of Russian mobsters. Neither did John Wick: it had been given to him by his late wife and it was the last thing that connected him to life. Although the death of an animal on screen is always a low blow, screenwriter Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelski knew how to turn it into the engine of a revenge story that has already been three films and many more in development. If by Stahelski it was, it will reach 10 films.

Let’s review. In 2014, the first John Wick movie was a miracle that came to revitalize American action cinema with frenetic choreography, bathed in neon and planned in long shots that left us all speechless. Of course it didn’t come out of nowhere. It was signed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, a couple of specialists who have coordinated, together in their production company 87Eleven or separately, the best action scenes in contemporary cinema: Matrix, Wolverine, The Expendables… Everything.

John Wick It was a box office success followed by two sequels: John Wick: Blood Pact (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). Together they have grossed $587 million worldwide for just $147 million in total. Since then, many movies have been made inspired by 87Eleven’s style like Kate by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and No one by Bob Odernkirk or as the Atomic by Charlize Theron, in this case by David Leitch himself at 87Eleven. But John Wick remains the cream of the action movie and continues to expand his universe.

They are currently in pre-production John Wick: Chapter 4a prequel miniseries with Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell called The Continental and that it will focus on the iconic hotel for assassins from the films and a spin-off about a murderess named ballerina, which is believed to be played by Ana de Armas. That for the moment. But, as we said, Chad Stahelski can’t wait to stop.

At this year’s CinemaCon, where Stahelski has presented the first images of the next installment, the director has discussed his plans in the franchise with Collider. Although they still do not close a definitive title of John Wick: Chapter 4, he did say that we will have some “conclusion to the emotional thread thus far”. Which does not imply that we are necessarily close to the end.

Stahelski has talked about those other projects, such as the video game adaptation Ghost of Tsushima, that he has in development after a decade dedicated exclusively to the John Wick movies. “There are at least half a dozen projects that we are attached to that I think are fantastic. I love them all, and I would love to do them all”, says the director but immediately clarifies: “That is not a no for another John WickIt’s just knowing how to handle the schedule… I love those other projects, but I’ll also do whatever it takes to work with Keanu again.”

Throughout the conversation Stahelski gives one of lime and one of sand to those of us who would like John Wick to never end. On the one hand, he states that they are looking towards the “finish line” but also that “if he expands from there they will always be happy to talk about it”. Extend to where? If they made 10 John Wick movies, we’d all be happy, right? “So do we,” says Stahelski. “It would be incredible”.

Great news then, ten times good. But maybe we have to wait a bit:

I think it’s really good to do John Wickthen learn and experiment with other films and return that knowledge to John Wick. So it might be good to take a little break, the way I see it.

If Stahelski wants, the only one who could stop him would be John Wick himself, but Keanu Reeves has already repeated several times that he is willing to go anywhere and does not stop training to be John Wick. For now, Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. After that, there would only be 6 movies left. And they would be few.

