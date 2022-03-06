How many nuclear plants does the nation have and what does that imply?

The eyes of the world are focused on the current situation in Eastern Europe, more precisely in Ukraine, after Russia decided to attack that nation militarily since last Thursday, February 24.

The Ukrainians have resisted the Russian attacks, but in recent days the invading nation managed to take one of the most important cities of that nation: Kherson.

The Russian Armed Forces, by order of the president of that country, Vladimir Putin, seek to besiege and dominate some of the most strategic points of the Ukrainian government, such as the nuclear power plants. This objective was evident, after a Russian bombardment caused a fire on the night of Thursday March 3 and early Friday at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, on the banks of the Dnieper River, although for the moment “No changes in radiation levels have been recorded,” according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

After the attack, a large fire was generated that remained active for several hours; After controlling the flames, Russian troops took over the plant and the staff guaranteed “its proper functioning” with “stable” radiation levels. It is worth mentioning that the fire occurred in an administrative office.

The Zaporizhia nuclear plant is the largest in all of Europe and houses six of the 15 reactors that supply power to all of Ukraine. In this nation there are four active nuclear power plants, which supply about half of the electricity consumed by the countryand several radioactive waste deposits, such as Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history took place in 1986.

The 15 reactors are divided into four nuclear power plants: Khmelnitsky (2), Rivne (4), South Ukraine (3) and Zaporizhia (6), according to the latest data from the Ukrainian operator Energoatom.

It is important to mention that Russia, on its first day of invasion of Ukraine, has already seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which means that the Kremlin has two nuclear power plants in its possession so far.

As reported by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in a statement, of the six units of the attacked plant in Zaporizhia, Unit 1 was shut down for maintenance, Units 2 and 3 have been shut down in a controlled manner, Unit 4 is operating at 60% power and Units 5 and 6 are kept “standby” in low power mode.

However, the director general of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, indicated this Friday afternoon that it has not yet been possible to have access to the entire plant and that “the situation continues to be very difficult” to supervise.

Some experts warn of the risk implied by the age of this type of reactor. According to the World Nuclear Association, all the reactors are of the Russian VVER type, a model that was developed by the former USSR in the 1980s. Twelve of them were designed to have a useful life of 30 years, that is, up to the year 2020. However, the Ukrainian state-owned company Energoatom extended its useful life for another 10 years and licenses for its activity were extended.

Bob Rosner, a physicist at the University of Chicago, explained to the magazine wired that most of the nuclear plants in Ukraine began to be built in the 1980s. Steel is their main component, but when bombarded with neutrons for many years “it becomes brittle and can break” so they need “monitoring”. constant”.

Experts emphasize that the maintenance and supervision of these nuclear plants may be affected by the constant clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian military, in addition to the attacks that can be registered towards these zones.

Another risk, mentioned by experts, is that the power supply they need to function fails. If there are power outages and standby generators fail, the cooling system could fail, which could lead to an accident that could release radioactive material.

However, an analysis by the environmental organization Greenpeace warns that “when the power grid fails and the reactor is in a power plant blackout, there are diesel generators and backup batteries, but its reliability cannot be guaranteed for a longer period of time. There are ongoing unresolved issues with Zaporizhia’s emergency diesel generators, which have a stock of estimated fuel on site for seven days only.”

Furthermore, environmentalists, actively opposed to nuclear energy, warn that “if the containment were destroyed by explosions and the cooling system failed, radioactivity from both the reactor and the fuel pool could freely escape into the atmosphere.

This would risk rendering the entire plant inaccessible due to high levels of radiation, which could then lead to a further cascade of other reactors and fuel pools, each spreading large amounts of radioactivity to different wind directions for several weeks.

It could render a large part of Europe, including Russia, uninhabitable for at least many decades and for a distance of hundreds of kilometres, a nightmare scenario and potentially much worse than the 2011 Fukushima disaster.”

On the other hand, James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, explains through his Twitter account that nuclear power plants have security mechanisms in “layers”, so it is difficult for all of them fail. However, he mentions that the situation in a war zone is unpredictable and “the unimaginable becomes completely conceivable.”

