How many nuclear weapons does Russia have and what happened to the ones Ukraine had?

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinordered today, Sunday, to put on alert its nuclear deterrence forces, an arsenal that together contains about half of the atomic weapons that currently exist in the world.

Russia currently has 1,625 nuclear warheads deployed, to which must be added another 2,870 in storage and another 1,760 of a strategic nature, for a total of 6,255 nuclear warheadsaccording to the latest updated data collected by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The United States has 1,800 deployed nuclear warheads and, in total, gathers 5,550, according to SIPRI data. The other countries that have nuclear weapons are China (350), France (290), the United Kingdom (225), Pakistan (165), India (156) and Israel (90), always according to data from this institute, which indicates North Korea’s potential to build 40 to 50 nuclear warheads.

Despite the fact that four decades ago Russia began to reduce the stock of nuclear weapons after the agreements reached with the United States since the Soviet era, it still has the largest number of nuclear warheads in the world.

The most recent data from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists indicates that Russia has 1,588 nuclear warheads deployed on ballistic missile and heavy bomber bases, with a further 977 strategic warheads and 1,912 non-strategic warheads in reserve.

Part of the arsenal that Russia possesses was located precisely in Ukrainebut after the disappearance of the Soviet Union and the constitution of Ukraine as an independent republic, this country renounced nuclear weapons and handed them over to Russia with the compensation of guaranteeing its independence and territorial integrity.

On March 1, 2018, Putin unveiled the Sarmat ballistic missile with “practically unlimited range” and which he said rendered the US missile shield “useless.”

A few months later it presented another missile, the hypersonic Avangard, also capable of overcoming the US anti-missile shield and, according to the Russian president, the anti-missile defense systems that are developed in the future. The Avangard can reach the densest layers of the atmosphere and exceed 20 times the speed of sound, which allows you to reach United States territory in 15 minutes.

In February 2021, Russia and the United States extended for five years the last nuclear disarmament treaty in force between the two powers, the New START, which had been signed in 2010.

New START, which included a stockpile inspection system, reduced the number of nuclear warheads by 30 percent, to 1,550 per country.

In addition, it limited to 700 the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, those deployed on submarines and strategic bombers equipped for nuclear weapons.

It also reduced to 800 the number of launchers for intercontinental missiles, submarine launchers for ballistic missiles and strategic bombers equipped for nuclear weapons, whether they are deployed or not.