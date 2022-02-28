How many nuclear weapons does Russia have? | International | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered today to put its nuclear deterrent forces on alertan arsenal that together contains around half of the atomic weapons that exist in the world today.

Russia currently has 1,625 nuclear warheads deployedto which must be added others 2,870 stored and others 1,760 strategicwhich adds up to a total of 6,255 nuclear warheadsaccording to the latest updated data collected by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Although for four decades Russia began to reduce the stockpile of nuclear weapons after the agreements reached with the United States since the Soviet era, it still has the largest number of nuclear warheads in the world.

A Russian Defense Ministry computer simulation shows the operation of the Avangard.

The most recent data from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists indicates that Russia has 1,588 nuclear warheads deployed on ballistic missiles and heavy bomber bases, with another 977 strategic warheads and 1,912 non-strategic warheads in reserve.

Part of the arsenal that Russia possesses was located precisely in Ukraine, but after the disappearance of the Soviet Union and the constitution of Ukraine as an independent republic, this country renounced nuclear weapons and handed them over to Russia with the compensation of guaranteeing their independence and integrity territorial.

March 1, 2018Putin presented the Sarmat ballistic missile with “virtually unlimited range” and which, he said, rendered the US missile shield “useless.”

Video shot showing the new Russian Sarmat intercontinental missile, at an undisclosed location in Russia.

A few months later it presented another missile, the hypersonic Avangard, also capable of overcoming the US missile shield and, according to the Russian president, the missile defense systems that are developed in the future. The Avangard can reach the densest layers of the atmosphere and exceed 20 times the speed of sound, allowing it to reach the United States in 15 minutes.

In February 2021 Russia and the United States extended the last nuclear disarmament treaty in force for five years between both powers, the New START, which had been signed in 2010.

New START, which included a stockpile inspection system, reduced by 30 percent the number of nuclear warheadsup to 1,550 per country.

In addition, it limited the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles to 700, the number of deployed on submarines and strategic bombers equipped for nuclear weapons.

It also reduced the number of launchers for intercontinental missiles to 800, submarine launchers for ballistic missiles and bombers strategic weapons equipped for nuclear weapons, whether they are deployed or not. (I)