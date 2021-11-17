How many nuts to eat for the heart, kidney stones, nervous system and high blood sugar? Incredible

Most experts recommend consuming 3 nuts per day. Some allow up to 6. They should be consumed a maximum of three times a week, reducing the consumption of bread, pasta and cereals over the course of the day.

Are walnuts good for the heart?

Eating them as part of a healthy diet can reduce the risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death globally. They help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure. Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the inflammatory marker of C-reactive protein (CRP). Inflammation plays an important role in the development of atherosclerosis. Walnuts can reduce the risk of both heart disease and stroke.

Do walnuts fight kidney stones?

They are not suitable for fighting kidney stones. To avoid their formation, it is necessary to eliminate foods that contain a lot of uric acid: liver, heart, tripe, kidney, sweetbreads, brains, game, anchovies, sardines, mackerel. The advice is not to overdo it with foods with a high oxalate content: chocolate and cocoa but also hazelnuts, almonds and peanuts. By changing nutrients with a diet of differential foods and nutrients, kidney stones can be prevented.

Do walnuts help the nervous system?

They are made up of 15 to 20 percent protein and contain linoleic (omega-6) and alpha-linoleic (omega-3) acids, vitamin E and vitamin B6. This is why they are an excellent source of nourishment for the nervous system. They could positively affect cognition. Raw ones, which are full of brain-loving fats and have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, reduce the risk and progression of many chronic and debilitating diseases of both the brain and the body. Those who eat them have higher cognitive function. Diets containing this dried fruit have been found to reverse several parameters of brain aging, as well as age-related motor and cognitive deficits.

Are walnuts good for blood sugar?

They regulate blood glucose. They are good for snacks. Walnuts have been shown to slow down the blood sugar response when consumed with carbohydrate-rich foods. They are known to be low glycemic index foods. For this they affect blood sugar levels. They have a limited amount of carbohydrates in the diet. So they have a small effect on blood sugar levels. Here are some benefits of walnuts: