How many nuts to eat to lower cholesterol? Here is the truth

Walnuts bring various benefits to our body. Many people want to know if these effects also have cholesterol-lowering effects. Then we can confirm that this is true. However, it is necessary to specify the reason and the quantity of nuts that benefit from these characteristics. According to some scientific studies, in fact, consuming about 40-80 grams of walnuts per day as part of a healthy and balanced diet will cause a decrease in the cholesterol of low-density lipoproteins while maintaining the level of cholesterol of high lipoproteins unchanged. density. . Doctors recommend eating in between 3 and 4 a day, this limit allows to significantly lower the cholesterol. Although walnuts have several benefits for our body, you should still remember that they contain a lot of calories, so you shouldn’t eat too much. The ideal situation is to eat walnuts as a snack between meals, do not combine them with other foods, at most they can be combined with low-fat white yogurt, salad or fruit salad.

The benefits of walnuts

The beneficial effect of walnuts on cholesterol is due to its high content of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in large quantities only in some foods: fish, linseed oil, hemp and canola, and of course nuts. These polyunsaturated fatty acids can lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, leaving high-density lipoprotein cholesterol unchanged or slightly elevated. Walnuts also contain arginine, a powerful amino acid that can make arteries flexible and prevent blood clots from forming. They also contain a lot of vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant, so it can fight free radicals, which can attack the cells in our body and cause premature skin aging. In addition, vitamin E, along with arginine and omega-3s, can prevent the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. Finally, walnuts are also rich in fibers and phytosterols, which serve to reduce the intestinal absorption of lipids from food. As for the nutritional aspect, 100 grams of dried nuts contain: Energy 612 KCal; Carbohydrates 12.05 g; Protein 24.9 g; Total fat 56.98; Saturated fat 1.306 g; Monounsaturated fat, tot. 10,425 g; Polyunsaturated fat, tot. 42,741 g (of which omega-six 33,727 g, omega-three 8,718 g); Cholesterol 0 mg; Vitamin E 3.85 mg.

Cholesterol and nuts: some precautions

So, established that you can lower cholesterol with walnuts, it should be noted that precautions must also be taken within the diet. Walnuts are considered to be high calorie and increase their consumption for lower cholesterol and promoting cardiovascular health, however, could cause our body weight to rise. All of this is of course counterproductive because obesity is one of the main causes of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, it would be advisable to eat walnuts as a substitute for, and not in addition to, high-calorie hunger-breaking foods such as chips or croissants. It is essential to pay a careful eye to the caloric amount of the diet avoiding excesses for the sake of heart health and beyond.