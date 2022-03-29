How many Oscars does Kristen Stewart have and how many times has she been nominated for Oscars?

Kristen Stewart, that young actress who entered our homes with the Twilight Saga, has left that youthful and adolescent side to present herself with a candidacy series after playing Diana of Wales in “Spencer”. A biographical film of the princess in the worst moments of her life in the Windsor family.

The relationship with her children or her serious problems of anxiety, bulimia or isolation regarding the customs of the royal family in which she never fit took her to the limit. That faithful interpretation of her character has led her to position herself as one of the favorites to win the statuette.

How many times has Kristen Stewart been nominated for an Oscar and what other awards has she won?

Kristen Stewart has several nominations for celluloid awards on her back. However, he has never managed to achieve glory with one of the great prizes. This year seems to be his year. The Oscar nomination joins the homonymous one at the Golden Globes or the Critic’s Choice Movie Awards. The only award so far has been at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.