The history of the seventh art has been written in several of the Academy Awards ceremonies, where various films, actors and directors managed to break records, such is the case of ‘La La Land‘ (2016) by Damien Chazelle, one of the films with the most nominations in the history of the gala.

‘La La Land‘ has a total of 14 nominations, being the most recent film to obtain this record, same that he shares with ‘titanica‘ (1997) and ‘All about Eve‘ (1950).

How many Oscars does ‘La La Land’ have and in what categories did it win them?

Despite having a record of 14 nominations, the truth is that the film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was only awarded six golden statuettes in the following categories:

Best director: Damian Chazelle

Best actress: Emma Stone

Best soundtrack: Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song: “City of Stars”

Best Production Design: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco

Best photography: Linus Sandgren

‘La La Land’ and the historic mistake of the Oscars

‘La La Land’ not only went down in history as one of the most nominated movies, also gave to the Academy one of the worst mistakes.

During the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, The actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were in charge of making the latest and most anticipated announcement: The best film of the year, what no one knew is that they would say the wrong movie.

The actors announced to ‘La La Land‘ as the winning film, when in fact it wasmoonlit‘ who took the award.