How many Oscars does Nicole Kidman have and how many times has she been nominated for Oscars?

Born in Honolulu (Hawaii) in 1967, Nicole Kidman made her celluloid debut at just 16 years old. The Australian star (her parents were temporarily residing in Honolulu on a student visa), she took her first steps in the cinema in the eighties, but it would not be until the following decade when began to acquire international fame and prestige.

On 1990 starred in ‘Days of Thunder’ with Tom Cruise, who would be his partner until 2001. Along with Naomi Watts, another of the great actresses of the 21st century, Kidman participated in ‘Flirting’, an independent Australian film that won the award for best film from the Australian Film Institute in 1991. That same year, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Billy Bathgate’.. And from there to stardom.

Nicole Kidman, a versatile actress with an extensive filmography

Among his most outstanding films we can mention: ‘Todo por un Sueño’ (1995), ‘Portrait of a Lady’ (1996), ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999), ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001), ‘The Others’ (2001), ‘The Hours’ (2002), ‘Cold Mountain’ and ‘Dogville’ (2003), ‘Reincarnation’ (2004), ‘The Interpreter’ (2005), ‘The Secrets of the Heart’ (2010), ‘ A Long Journey’ (2013), ‘Paddington’ (2014), ‘A Way Home’ (2016), ‘The Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer’ and ‘Friends Forever’ (2017), ‘Identity Erased’ (2018) , ‘The scandal’ (2019) and ‘Ser los Ricardos’ (2021).

Kidman has also participated in multitude of tv seriesas well as in theater plays. She has even entered the world of music, with less success than on stage.

How many times has it been nominated and how many Oscars has it won?

Has been nominated four times as best actress at the Oscar Awards: ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘The hours’, ‘The secrets of the heart’ and ‘Ser los Ricardos’ in this 2022. She has won the Oscar only once, for her role as Virginia Woolf in ‘The Hours’. She was also nominated as best supporting actress for ‘Reincarnation’. In addition, he has won six Golden Globes, two Emmys, a BAFTA and countless awards from the world of cinema throughout her extensive and versatile professional career.