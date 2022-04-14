How many people are playing Fortnite in 2022?

Fortnite is surely not the same game as it was a few years ago so you are probably wondering how many players are still playing it in 2022.

Fortnite, a game developed by Epic Games, has united many people in the video game community, but not only. With its cultural influence and its multiple crossovers whether with Marvel, DC Comics, Ariana Grande or Travis Scott to name a few, we can say that this game has truly become a global phenomenon.

Being a completely free game but with an economic model based on paid cosmetic objects, this battle royale has now been in the top games of the moment for more than 4 years.

Even though the popularity of the game has declined in recent years, Chapter 3 has brought a lot of life back with a brand new map and a lot of new features that have brought many players back in recent months.

So how many players do you think are still on Fortnite in 2022?

The number of players on Fortnite in 2022

Like many popular game publishers, Epic Games does not regularly share Fortnite player count information. However, there are always a few snippets of information floating around.

Epic Games has however stated that there are more 350 million registered users on Fortnitewith numbers still steadily rising after the 2018-2019 boom.

The game also reached a peak at over 15 million concurrent players with the Galactus event in December 2020.

With the majority of players based in the United States, there are large fluctuations in the number of players throughout any given day. And according to PlayerCounter, Fortnite has between three and eight million concurrent players at any one time.

Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 24 million players logged into Fortnite in a single day, and an impressive 268-272 million players logged into the game in each month of 2022.

So, is Fortnite dying?

If Fortnite went through a difficult period with Chapter 2, Chapter 3 revived the Battle Royale hype.

With the addition of no-build mode as a permanent game mode, Fortnite has totally innovated itself and turned into something new, which has directly brought many players back.

Of course, Fortnite will certainly never return to its great moment of glory as in 2018 when the game notably reached a peak of nearly 80 million players in August, but this Battle Royale continues on its way and still has a base. extremely solid players.