How many people have been expelled from the Hollywood Academy?

After Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, one of the most serious consequences is that they take away the Oscar he won in the category of best actor for his work in King Richard: A Winning Family. That would be the strongest decision after the scandal over the slap that Smith gave comedian Chris Rock, in full gala.

In a couple of weeks the members of the film organization will have to debate and decide on this case, which totally eclipsed the winners left by the competition.

For now, Smith’s decision means he will no longer have a say in upcoming awards. However, he may be a part of the nominees in future productions that she stars in that are selected for those awards. Likewise, until now, he will be able to attend the galas and ceremonies that are held to deliver the golden statuette.

Although it is clear that the decision to resign from the Academy ended the ghost of an expulsion for Will Smith.

It should be remembered that in the 90-year history of that organization only two people have been fired. The first was Carmine Caridi (actor of The Godfather II), when it was revealed that he gave the video tapes from which the members of the Academy received to a friend who fixed his VHS.

The scandal broke in 2004, after an FBI investigation showed that many of these productions were fraudulently copied and distributed on the web. Caridi, who died in 2019 at the age of 80, ended up helping the authorities to dismantle this network of illegal copies.

Producer Harvey Weinstein was also expelled in a sudden way in 2017, after the scandals of abuse and sexual harassment in which he was involved. The members of the Academy concluded that he should not be part of the organization and that “he did not deserve the respect of his colleagues.”

