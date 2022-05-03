How many places are left in Cardiology?

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

This Tuesday the allocation of places for access to Specialized Health Training (FSE) for applicants with order number 1201-1600 of the degree of Medicine. A day, the fourth since the process began, which almost finished with the places offered for Cardiology, which has filled 90 percent of the quota. According to the daily evaluation report published by the Ministry of Health, they have been awarded 23 seats in this turn, so there are only 19 vacancies available.

Specifically, these squares without an owner are found in Andalusia (10); Castilla la Mancha (3); Estremadura (4); Y Navarre (two). In the Foral Community, the two vacancies available are in private centers.

Thus, after Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, which sold out vacancies on the second and third days, respectively, everything indicates that the next specialty to fill the quota will be Cardiology. In the previous call, this area lasted until the sixth round of the process.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgerywhich adds 8 applicants on the fourth day, has managed to award 69 percent of an offer that amounted to 35 places

Another of the great surprises of the award is Legal and Forensic Medicine. The specialty, which opens in the current call, has not been able to allocate any places in this shift, so it continues to keep the 50 percent vacancies having allocated a total of four places since the allocation began.

What specialties have sold out 40% of their places?

A total of 66 doctors have opted for Anesthesiology and Resuscitation on this last day, so the specialty has filled 49 percent of the quota. In this same line, Ophthalmologywith 21 assignments this Tuesday, has awarded 44 percent of its offer.

In addition, Neurologywith 20 new elections, and Neurosurgerywith 4, have managed to exhaust 43 percent of the places offered after four days of allocation.

As for the specialties that have consumed 30 percent of the offer, they are: Digestive system (37 percent); Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (31 percent); Pediatric Surgery (30 per cent); Otorhinolaryngology (34 percent); Y Radiodiagnosis (30 per cent).

On the other hand, up to six specialties have assigned between 20 and 29 percent of places: Endocrinology and Nutrition (25 percent); Hematology and Hemotherapy (22 percent); Obstetrics and Gynecology (26 percent); Medical Oncology (27 percent); Pediatrics and Specific Areas (25 percent); Y Urology (24 percent).



What specialties have not awarded any place?

However, six specialties have not yet been released in the process, so they keep the entire offer free. This is the case of Allergology (71 places); Clinical Analysis (21 places); Biochemistry Clinic (5 places); Occupational Medicine (107 places); Nuclear medicine (48 seats); Y Radiation Oncology (68 places).

For its part, Thoracic Surgery, ImmunologyY Microbiology and Parasitologywho had not been chosen by any candidate in the first three days, have had to wait for the fourth round to make their debut in the assignment.

According to Health reports, in the last 24 hours they have been sent 20 queries of the applicants for Nursing and Medicine degrees and all those related to the applicants convened in the session of May 3 have been closed “successfully before the election deadline”.

In addition, in the fourth shift of Medicine, to which the applicants with order number 1,201-1,600 were summoned, 399 applications for placesso a doctor summoned in this session has not made a request for a place.